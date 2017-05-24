Evansville Woman Allegedly Forges Dead Grandma’s Name on Checks

An Evansville woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to forge her dead grandmother’s name on checks. Henderson Police arrested 33-year-old Brandi Phillips at the Circle K at 3113 U.S. 41 North just before 3:45 a.m.

Officers were called to a possible shoplifting incident where they say Phillips made several purchases using checks that belonged to her grandparents.

Police served Phillips with a summons for 13 counts of theft by deception under $500. She is charged with five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument for reportedly signing her grandmother’s name on five checks.

Phillips is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail. She is set to appear in court Thursday, May 25th at 9 a.m.

