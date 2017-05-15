Evansville Woman Airlifted after Falling at Garden of the Gods
An Evansville woman is airlifted after falling at the Garden of the Gods over the weekend. Saline County Dispatch received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. about a woman who fell about 40 feet near the Devils Smokestack at Garden of the Gods.
Authorities say 32-year-old Brandi Beck received major injuries from her fall, and she was airlifted to an Evansville hospital.
There is no word on her condition.
Garden of the Gods is a wilderness area with several hiking trails and rock formations in Saline County. It’s about 12 miles southeast of Harrisburg, Illinois.