Evansville Woman Airlifted after Falling at Garden of the Gods

An Evansville woman is airlifted after falling at the Garden of the Gods over the weekend. Saline County Dispatch received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. about a woman who fell about 40 feet near the Devils Smokestack at Garden of the Gods.

Authorities say 32-year-old Brandi Beck received major injuries from her fall, and she was airlifted to an Evansville hospital.

There is no word on her condition.

Garden of the Gods is a wilderness area with several hiking trails and rock formations in Saline County. It’s about 12 miles southeast of Harrisburg, Illinois.

