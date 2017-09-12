Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Woman Accused of Killing Boyfriend Agrees to Plead Guilty September 12th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

A woman accused of killing a man during an argument over domestic issues, changes her plea to guilty Tuesday. Back in October of 2016, Chauna Reed was accused of killing Stedman Baird at an apartment on Plantation Court in Vanderburgh County.

Her trial was supposed to start on September 18th but that is no longer the case.

Reed is expected to serve a recommended 45 years in prison under the terms of the plea agreement. Prosecuting Attorney Kevin McDaniel went through the state’s evidence against Reed saying if she did not intentionally kill Baird she did so knowingly.

When Defense Counsel Barry Blackard was asked if he had an refuting evidence he simply said no. “It would be a tough time for the victim’s family. It would be a tough time for the defendant’s family to take it to trial. Ultimately, this was agreed upon and we believe this is the best resolution right now,” says Jess Powers, spokeswoman for the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

“After taking all of the evidence into consideration and talking with Chauna and talking with Chauna’s family, we truly felt it was in her best interest to do that,” says Blackard.

All drug charges against Reed are being dropped as part of the plea agreement. In October, Reed is expected to be sentenced, agreeing to 45 years in prison.

She will serve 75 percent of that time making her nearly 60 years old before she is eligible for release.



Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



