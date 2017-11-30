Evansville Woman Accused Of Headbutting Police Officers

A woman is accused of headbutting and trying to bite Evansville Police officers. Officers were called to the 600 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of trespassing.

When Officers arrived, they found two women at the home and spoke with them. Officers say Barbara Wright disappeared while they were trying to check for warrants, but later found her running down an alleyway.

Authorities say they tried calling out to Wright, but she continued running. She eventually stopped and was put in handcuffs.

Police say Wright stiffened her body while they searched her and wouldn’t comply with officers commands. When police tried putting her in the patrol car, they say she stuck her leg and foot out of the door and unbuckled the seatbelt several times.

Officers say she even headbutted an officer and tried biting an officer. One officer struck Wright with a closed fist to prevent her from headbutting or biting police.

Wright is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. She is charged with battery of a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

