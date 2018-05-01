Evansville Woman Accused Of Child Molestation & Solicitation

An Evansville woman is arrested and accused of child molesting. Kaleigh Meier, 20, is charged with three counts of child molesting and one count of child solicitation.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police Meier performed oral sex on her numerous times. The alleged incidents happened at Meier’s house.

During the investigation, police obtained Facebook records that showed several incidents of electronic communication between Meier and the victim between January and March of 2018.

Meier denied any inappropriate behavior between her and the victim and described her relationship with the victim as a “friendship”.

Meier claimed she never forced anything on the victim and that it was consensual.

According to police, Meier said “does the court system have forgiveness?” in response to a suggestion that things may have gotten out of hand with this friendship.

Meier is being held on a $5,000 bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

