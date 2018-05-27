Home Indiana Evansville Woman Could Be The 1st Air Force Brigadier General From Indiana May 27th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Ward family couldn’t be more proud of the newly minted Brigadier General Alice Trevino.

“From around this area she is the only female General maybe in all of Indiana, but we are still looking into it,” says her father Stephen Ward.

Her father’s encouragement helped pave the way to one day putting on a military uniform.

It began at a young age.

“I have three sisters,” says Trevino.

“We grew up wearing his uniforms to paint our house so he would give us chores to do and one of them I remember very distinctly was were we were painting the upstairs bedroom, the whole bedroom and so sisters and I wore his air force uniforms and we would ask him questions about what it was like.”

Brig Gen Trevino was born in Germany, but when her father finished his military service, the Ward family made it back to the Hoosier state.

For Alice, the right grades, community activism, and leader potential made Trevino a standout among her peers.

“My math and algebra teacher Mr. Hoaggie was very influential on me and so they just kind of taught us, I would say a lot of in my Reitz high school class that you can do anything, and so to be confident on where ever you are going” says Trevino.

A summer internship at Purdue University helped Brig Gen Trevino narrow her focus.

“It was a long process but I was accepted into the air force academy and I received a nomination from a representative from Indiana University or Indiana the state representative that had to give you a nomination to get air force academy appointment and passed through all of those tiers.”

While climbing the Air Forces rankings, Brig Gen Trevino’s family says she never lost her foundation.

“The best part is that she’s always touched base with us she’s come to us for advice encouragement even when she was stumped on homework questions,” says Marilyn Ward.

“She would call and discuss it, work it out while we were talking about it, then she would work it out so you know… I think we feel honored to be apart of her efforts.”

As far as research shows, Brig Gen Trevino is the only female general in the Air Force from the Hoosier state.

“And she said I don’t know what do you want to be when you grow up,” says Trevino, “And so that was the first time I remember that I could decide what I wanted to be. Everywhere I have gone you put some goals in front of you, and then decide can I execute the goals that I have is the plan going to work, and do I have what we have in the military called branches and sequels— where the original plan may not have been what you intended it to be, but do I have branches and sequels to get there and so maybe the end outcome is even better than what I had planned in the beginning.”

