Evansville Wins 3 State Soccer Titles in Wild Saturday at IUPUI

The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference had a soccer team in every state championship game Saturday.

When all was said and done, the Tri-State soccer fans at IUPUI witnessed three of those teams take home the hardware.

The day started with Mater Dei girls soccer.

After two runner-up finishes in the previous five seasons, the Wildcats broke through for a 1A state championship.

Regulation ended in a scoreless tie and neither team scored until the second overtime period.

In the final few minutes of the match, freshman Miranda Nosko delivered the game-winning goal and helped Mater Dei make history.

Memorial girls soccer followed up the Wildcats and delivered as well.

The Tigers scored late to secure a 3-1 victory over South Bend St. Joseph.

Head coach Angie Lensing grabs her third state title, but the trophy was the first for everyone on the current Tigers roster.

It was not the first state title for many members of the boys soccer team, as Memorial won back-to-back state championships on the leg of Andrew Cross.

The reigning Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year scored both goals in a win over Chesterton last season and he added two more against Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran.

Memorial won 2-0 and was the last team standing for the second straight year.

The Castle boys followed the Tigers game, but were not able to win a state title.

The Knights fell 3-2 against Harrison (West Lafayette) and finish the 2017 season as runners-up.

