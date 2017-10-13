Evansville Will Celebrate First Annual Taco Festival

Evansville Events joined 44News to talk about the inaugural Taco Festival happening this weekend. Taco Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring more than 25 taco vendors.

There will also be a chili pepper eating contest, frozen margarita bar, best salsa and best taco contest, and so much more.

This is a family-friendly event, but it will also include some libations for crowds 21 and older.

Organizers say this event could be a great place to go before hitting the Jason Aldean concert happening Saturday night at 7 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit Evansville Taco Festival.

