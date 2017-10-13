44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Will Celebrate First Annual Taco Festival

October 13th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Events joined 44News to talk about the inaugural Taco Festival happening this weekend. Taco Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring more than 25 taco vendors.

There will also be a chili pepper eating contest, frozen margarita bar, best salsa and best taco contest, and so much more.

This is a family-friendly event, but it will also include some libations for crowds 21 and older.

Organizers say this event could be a great place to go before hitting the Jason Aldean concert happening Saturday night at 7 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit Evansville Taco Festival.

