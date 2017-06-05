Evansville Water & Sewer Set to Host Pump Station Meeting
The restoration of the Effluent Pump Station in Evansville is going to pay even more dividends to city residents.
The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will host a public input meeting to get people’s thoughts on what amenities should be part of the restoration.
It’s set for June 6th at Kids Kingdom in Sunrise Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Leadership Evansville will be on hand and plans for the pump station have it very close to three area parks.