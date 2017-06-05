Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Water & Sewer Set to Host Pump Station Meeting June 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The restoration of the Effluent Pump Station in Evansville is going to pay even more dividends to city residents.

The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will host a public input meeting to get people’s thoughts on what amenities should be part of the restoration.

It’s set for June 6th at Kids Kingdom in Sunrise Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leadership Evansville will be on hand and plans for the pump station have it very close to three area parks.

