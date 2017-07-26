44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Water & Sewer Launches New App

Evansville Water & Sewer Launches New App

July 26th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There’s now a simpler way to pay for utility bills in Evansville. The Evnasville Water & Sewer Utility is launching the MyWater EWSU mobile app and online customer portal.

This app offers resources designed to help engage residents, businesses and stakeholders by providing access to accounts, payment processing, and data and usage information.

The mobile app is available for both iOS and Android customers.

Customers can set up the online portal by visiting MyWater EWSU from a desktop computer.

For more information, visit EWSU, or call (812) 436-7846.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.