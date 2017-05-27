Evansville Wartime Museum Opens to the Public

Five years in the making, the Evansville Wartime Museum finally opened its doors to the public today, but not before a special veterans only walk around. After the hour walk around folks from the Tri-State crammed into the converted airport hangar to see relics of World War Two.

The former airport hangar turned museum displays a few prominent exhibits, so far. After years of collecting donated and loaned artifacts the displays show a lot of what made Evansville a hub of WWII. That’s industry, like the numerous amounts of LSTs that were built in Evansville. As well, a display shows individual Evansville heroes that served during the Second World War. Finally, there is a display to the multiple canteen posts in Evansville. That’s the USO Post and Red Cross Canteen that served soldiers from across the country.

Veterans on hand called seeing the new museum “almost a tearjerker”, and that they felt proud that their service is not going unnoticed by the community at large.

