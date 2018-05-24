Evansville Wartime Museum Honors WWII Nurses

A special presentation was held at the Evansville Wartime Museum. It showcased the work of those nurses who helped save lives while risking their own.

They spent time near the front lines treating soldiers exposed to mustard gas attacks. When they came back to Evansville they became an important part of the city’s medical care community.

Spokesperson Jeff Deig says, “We’re going to be having some Seabees. Doctor Mark Browning is going to be our keynote speaker for that and he’s going to be bringing in some Seabees with him which is the construction battalion for the navy and that ties in really closely with Bucyrus that use to be here in Evansville. Because a lot of the things that the Seabees used were made at Bucyrus.

Erie-Bucyrus made bulldozers that assisted Seabees in their operations during the war.



