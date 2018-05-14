44News | Evansville, IN

Vanderburgh County Wants Your Opinion On The University Parkway Corridor

Vanderburgh County Wants Your Opinion On The University Parkway Corridor

May 14th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Evansville wants your opinion on the development of the University Parkway Corridor near USI.

A pubic meeting with the Vanderburgh County Commissioners, the Public Area Commission and Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization is planned for Tuesday May 22.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 PM at USI’s Griffin Center Great Ha;l. Each group hopes to get reliable input from the community how the land should be used and managed.

Townsend Outlaw

More Posts - Website

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.