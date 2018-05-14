Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh County Wants Your Opinion On The University Parkway Corridor May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Evansville wants your opinion on the development of the University Parkway Corridor near USI.

A pubic meeting with the Vanderburgh County Commissioners, the Public Area Commission and Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization is planned for Tuesday May 22.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 PM at USI’s Griffin Center Great Ha;l. Each group hopes to get reliable input from the community how the land should be used and managed.

