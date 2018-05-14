Vanderburgh County Wants Your Opinion On The University Parkway Corridor
Evansville wants your opinion on the development of the University Parkway Corridor near USI.
A pubic meeting with the Vanderburgh County Commissioners, the Public Area Commission and Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization is planned for Tuesday May 22.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 PM at USI’s Griffin Center Great Ha;l. Each group hopes to get reliable input from the community how the land should be used and managed.