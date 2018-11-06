Evansville Voters Pack Washington Square Mall

Hundreds of Vanderburgh County residents showed up to Washington Square mall to cast their vote in today’s election.

With over 20 different locations to vote in Vanderburgh County this year, registered voters can choose which location is most convenient for them.

Voters are encouraged to make sure they have their driver’s license on hand and ready to be scanned as soon as they get to the front of the line.

It takes just a few minutes to cast your vote once you enter into the Thomas Kinkade gallery if plan on voting at Washington Square Mall.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Congressman Larry Bucshon were at the mall earlier this morning to cast their vote and talk about how important it is to take time out of your day to let your voice be heard in the midterm elections.

Click here for more information on polling locations in Vanderburgh County.

Comments

comments