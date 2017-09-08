Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Volunteers Participate In A Day Of Caring September 8th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville, Indiana

Various not-for-profit agencies are in better shape thanks to volunteers from the United Way of Southwestern Indiana.

The agency kicked off it’s 214th annual Day Of Caring with a breakfast for more than 1,000 volunteers. After breakfast the volunteers fanned out to 60 agencies in the community to lend a hand doing anything from picking up limbs and branches to painting, to moving furniture.

The Day of Caring is aimed at promoting volunteerism, but it is also a kick off for the United Way’s annual campaign.

The Day of caring has grown in its 24 years in Southwestern Indiana. The first year the agency sponsored the event it only had 150 volunteers.

