Evansville Veteran Turns 95

John Broadhacker hasn’t been a Hoosier his whole life, but he’s called the Hoosier State home for the past 30 years. Before that he was a veteran of two wars – World War Two and the Korean War. On April 16th, John made it to 95 years old. This Saturday, surrounded by family and friends, he celebrated a life full of stories.

His family knows about all of his stories they say he never stops telling them. He regales the Brodhacker and Rynder with tales spanning from his time as the youngest operations engineer aboard a warship, to the time he climbed the pyramids in Egypt.

John is still in fantastic health according to his family. He will board a two week Norwegian Cruise shortly, all at the ripe age of 95.

Brodhacker received many honors for this milestone birthday. He received a letter from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, a certificate from the Navy, and another letter from a four star admiral thanking the nonagenarian for his service.

Comments

comments