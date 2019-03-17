Evansville Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

Today an Evansville native is celebrating a major milestone.

Surrounded by friends and family singing happy birthday, Thomas Boyd turns 101 years-old this St. Patrick’s day. On top of being a World War Two veteran, Boyd also has a storied career with the United States Postal Service.

“I worked inside down at the old post office and after a while they built a new post office and then I moved down there and worked down there and I’m retired from the new post office and it was an experience but I’m very fortunate I got where I did,” says Boyd.

Boyd was the last person on the original dig of Angel Mounds State Historic Site. He says that one of the most important commodities in his over a century of life was serving his county.

“The regular Army, after all that’s 2 years and 8 months in the infantry and from here to there and everywhere, you never knew what you were going to do or how to do it, or if you were going to get well or get out of it or what but 2 years and 8 months was quite and experience,” says Boyd.

Boyd, and his best friend and neighbor Lawrence Miller flew to France together the second World War. He says that it’s all about making friends and sharing stories along the way.

Without a doubt, Boyd remains steadfast and sharp as can be, proving that age is really just a number.

“It was a good life. I can kick it, but it wouldn’t do any good.”

Boyd still lives in Evansville and says he is looking forward to many birthdays to come.

