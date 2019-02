Tonight the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation issued a warning to parents about “The MoMo challenge.” The challenge is reportedly negatively affecting some children and it’s gaining attention and concern from parents.

Searching “The Momo challenge” online, and your bound to come across an unpleasant image, or video.

Apps like What’s App, Facebook, and YouTube have all reportedly been linked to showing children the figure “MoMo” which is actually derived from a Japanese sculpture.

EVSC issued a warning to parents, but some children have already seen The MoMo.

“It was on my uncle’s phone and it was talking. But it was just the video talking,” says Amani Barksdale.

“I actually just read about it,” says parent Alicia Piper.

Any age group can be affected by social media challenges, but experts say some people are more susceptible.

“If you have low self esteem then your desire to seek approval via social media is probably stronger the motivation to do things in order to get approval from your peers or other individuals via this kind of a medium,” says University of Evansville Psychology Professor Vincent Campese.

Experts say The MoMo challenge is rooted in fear.

“Because it is something that so many people are afraid of happening to their child it has a much stronger grip on people, and a much quicker infiltration into society,” says Campese.

“It’s just a statue,” says Barksdale.

When asked if she knows if The MoMo is fake she says, “Yes I already know that, because it doesn’t even walk.”

Joining younger children on social media is recommended.

“Maybe download it yourself, ” says Campese.

“Watch the video, and instead of streaming it via YouTube stream it off your local drives so you know the content is what you saw.”

Some parents are using social media apps to monitor the content their child is viewing online.

“I found an app called, “Bark,” says Piper.

“It monitors all of my children’s social media accounts, and it uses trigger words for depression anxiety, nudity, curse words, and then it’ll send me a warning that I need to check those accounts out.”

I reached out to YouTube and the company issued a statement saying, “Our community guidelines prohibit harmful and dangerous challenges including promoting The MoMo Challenge, and we remove this content quickly when flagged to us.”

If a child or parents come across The MoMo they should flag the content on whatever app they’re using.

Experts also suggest rooting children in real world activities as opposed to seeking validation online.

