Election day is less than a week away.

44News continues to bring in candidates seeking office to ask them questions, then play back their unedited responses on the air.

Today’s candidate is Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board candidate David Hollingsworth.

What is the single largest change you would like to see in the EVSC?

Would you support or oppose any major changes to the school calendar, including when the school year begins and ends?



Comments

comments