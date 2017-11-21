Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Will Hold Food For Fines Program November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

There’s a way to help others while clearing up those overdue library fines. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be holding its annual Food for Fines program. This program will run from now until Saturday, December 16th.

During that time, the library will accept unexpired canned or boxed foods, along with animal foods and treats. All items should still have labels attached, unopened and unexpired.

In return, the library will reduce fines and fees by one dollar for each donated item.

For every boxed or canned item donated, the library will waive one dollar off the fines someone has accrued.

If you make donations to VHS, waived fines range from one dollar for canned food and treats to $5 to $10 for dry bags of food.

The library will accept all brands of dog and cat food, but suggest people donate Pro Pack brand food.

