Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Eliminates Overdue Fines

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Board of Trustees approved a new policy where it will no longer collect fines on overdue materials.

This new policy will be set in place beginning September 1st, 2018.

EVPL says fines can crate a barrier to service, specifically to youth and users who struggle financially. This new police is a way of reinforcing its new Mission and Vision statements of providing positive, quality experiences. EVPL says eliminating fines opens access to all potential library users.

Fines are different than fees. Fines are punitive charges for materials being overdue, whereas fees are library services and products such as copying, printing, and material replacement costs.

The policy change will not affect due dates as patrons are expected to return items to the library in the same timeframe as they have before. If an item is not replaced in 30 days after its due date, a replacement cost will be assessed.

Email reminders will be sent to patrons to remind them about returning items prior to the items due date. Once an item is overdue, reminder emails will be sent at approximately two days overdue again, and 14 days after that.

Materials borrowed through Interlibrary Loan may be subject to late fines from the lending library.

Click here for more information on the new policy.

Comments

comments