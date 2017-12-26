Home Indiana Evansville Evansville and Vanderburgh County Offer Several Options For Disposing Of Christmas Trees December 26th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville

Evansville and Vanderburgh County are offering residents several ways to get rid of their live Christmas trees.

Republic Services will pick up trees as part of its regular trash pick up through January 12th. That option is available for anyone who pays for trash and recycling service through the city’s Water and Sewer Department. The company asks all trees be cut in half and placed next to regular trash containers for removal.

Meanwhile, the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District is offering its annual tree recycling service again this year. It will be Saturday, January 6, from 8:00 a.m – Noon at the old Walmart parking lot on the west side. The service is free for Vanderburgh County residents. Anyone who wants some of the mulch from the trees is welcome to have it, but residents need to bring their own containers.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments