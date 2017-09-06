Evansville, Vanderburgh County Launch New Website

There’s a new website for residents in Evansville and Vanderburgh County. The City of Evansville and Vanderburgh County launched a website and citizen portal that’s designed to make it easier for residents, businesses, and visitors to access online services, interact with local government, and receive announcemenets and alerts.

The web addresses will remain the same, but the content is designed to make it easy to navigate through. On the website’s splash page, there are links for both city and county governments. Below that are quick links to report a problem, watch government meetings online, do business with governments, and find information about boards and commissions.

The Action Center is replacing the Citizen Concern Portal, which became outdated. On the homepage all you have to do is click report a problem to get to the Action Center. This allows resident to reports issues or concerns, make a request, or send a question to the city or county.

To view the websites, visit City of Evansville or Vanderburgh County.

