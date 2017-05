Home Indiana Evansville Evansville VA Hosted Job Fair for Local Veterans May 3rd, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

The Evansville VA hosted their first ever job fair today in an attempt to find local veterans jobs with several different companies. Officials say the veteran employment rate in the tri-state is not as high as it should be. Organizers said former servicemen and women can work most jobs immediately as they have the skills employers need. Organizers expressed being happy with the turnout and thanked the local employers for their support.

