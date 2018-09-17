Home Indiana Evansville Evansville USAF Veteran to Throw Out First Pitch September 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville veteran is getting ready for a big moment this weekend. Jim Schiff will be throwing out the first pitch during Evansville Day at this Sunday’s St. Louis Cardinals game.

Schiff is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War. When he came home he started Schiff’s air conditioning and his son now runs the business. Schiff says he’s been a redbird fan for a long time.

“Growing up a Cardinals fan, going back to the late 50’s and watching stan musical at Sportsman’s Park, it’s kind of a dream come true. One of those things that you don’t think ever would happen. So I’m looking forward to it,” says Schiff.

The Cardinals take on the San Fransisco Giants this Sunday with the first pitch is starting at 1:15.

Tickets are still on sale for a discounted price at several area locations including Schiff’s air conditioning.

Part of the tickets sales will go to Honor Flight and the Dream Center.

