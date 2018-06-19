Home Kentucky Evansville Two Bit Bandit Up For Sale June 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Longtime arcade Two Bit Band is up for sale. Included in the sale is its basketball equipment, batting cages, name rights, tokens, tickets, vending and more than 60 arcade games.

The property is currently rented from a third party and is available at the current rent rate. Current arcade owner Shane Wright says he plans to be involved with the sale and transfer process.

Once the sale is completed Wright is hoping the new owner will work with current employees who want to stay with the company.

