Evansville Tri-State For Troops Fundraiser

July 21st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville veteran is behind a special fundraiser on the city’s west side Friday night. Brian Michael Day who served more than three years in the army is part of the Boredom Brothers.

They’re a group of local entertainers who are taking their unique brand of fun to social media. Friday night they held a fundraising event at the Franklin Street Tavern.

A portion of all the proceeds will be donated toward folds of honor which provides scholarships to children and spouses of our fallen and disabled service members.

