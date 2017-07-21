Evansville Tri-State For Troops Fundraiser

An Evansville veteran is behind a special fundraiser on the city’s west side Friday night. Brian Michael Day who served more than three years in the army is part of the Boredom Brothers.

They’re a group of local entertainers who are taking their unique brand of fun to social media. Friday night they held a fundraising event at the Franklin Street Tavern.

A portion of all the proceeds will be donated toward folds of honor which provides scholarships to children and spouses of our fallen and disabled service members.

