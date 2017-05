An attempted traffic stop in Evansville leads to a chase, and the driver is still on the loose.

Police say around 1:30 Friday morning, they tried to pull over a car on Virginia Avenue, near Fares. Officers say after about a 30 minute pursuit, the driver got out of the car on Columbia street and ran off.

Officers also say the driver left the car in gear, and it rolled away and eventually hit and damaged a light pole.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Comments

comments