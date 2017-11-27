Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Thunderbolts Spreads Holiday Cheer at the Ronald McDonald House November 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Thunderbolts took some time off the ice to spread some holiday cheer. The hockey team stopped by the Ronald McDonald House in Evansville to help decorate for the Christmas season.

Players brought out the Christmas trees, lights and all the decorations to get the home into the holiday spirit. The Thunderbolts say it’s their way to give back to such a supportive community.

“We get support from the fans, whether it’s the fans or the community, it’s always nice to be out and people give you positive feedback, it makes you feel good. It makes it feel like you’re giving back,” says Thunderbolts Captain Cory Melkert.

The Ronald McDonald House keeps families close by while a child is being cared for at any local medical facility.

The Bolts have home games Friday and Saturday.

The puck drops at 7:15 both nights.



