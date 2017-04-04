Evansville Thunderbolts Sale Clears Another Hurdle

The sale of the Evansville Thunderbolts clears another Hurdle. At the Redevelopment Commission meeting, commissioners approved the license agreement with the Ford Center to be transferred over to Venue Works. This is for the remaining four years, of the five-year agreement.

Kelley Coures said, “There’s no change…same players… Same game. Venue works just now has the licensing agreement with the ford center.”

Commissioners said, this license agreement happened because Mike Hall gave his last 10% of ownership of the Thunderbolts to Venue Works.

Comments

comments