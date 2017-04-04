Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Thunderbolts Inaugural Season is Coming to an End April 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The end of the Evansville Thunderbolts’ inaugural season is getting closer. There are just two more games left in the team’s hockey season. Friday and Saturday are the last game days. 44News reporter Amanda Chodnicki is hitting the ice with one of the players and the coach.

Ticket prices start at $13. The games this weekend begin at 7:15 p.m. at the Ford Center.

For more information, visit Evansville Thunderbolts.

44News is also giving away free tickets for the game this Saturday, April 8th. To enter to win tickets for the game, visit Evansville Thunderbolts Ticket Giveaways.

