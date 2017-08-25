Evansville Thunderbolts Hire Pete Xander as General Manager

Pete Xander is the new general manager of the Evansville Thunderbolts. He was the former manager of Ticket and Fan Development at Butler University.

“Pete has a strong background in ticket sales and program development, which will help us to reach more fans and more community partners” said Scott Schoenike, President of the Evansville Thunderbolts. “Pete will be a good fit for us, as well as the fans. He has the skills and experience to build upon the strong foundation that we have built.”

Xander also served as the development assistant for the Bulldog Foundation at Fresno State. Xander graduated from Butler in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism-Public Relations. After graduation, Xander accepted a position as assistant director of ticket sales and operations at Drake University. From Drake, Xander spent time working at Ball State University before heading to Fresno State and then Butler.

Xander said the opportunity to manage a staff and pursue other skills is what got him into professional hockey.

“My wife Sara and I are extremely excited to move to Evansville and join the Thunderbolt family,” Xander said. “We will work every day with the fans to build an organization that the City of Evansville will be proud of. I want to thank Scott Schoenike for trusting me with this opportunity. We believe this is great time to join the organization because of the staff that is already in place, the relationship with the City of Evansville and the team Coach Pyle is assembling.”

Xander resides in Evansville with his wife, Sara.

