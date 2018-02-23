Evansville Thunderbolts Drop Twelve Straight
The Evansville Thunderbolts fall to the Macon Mayhem in overtime with a 3-2 loss.
The Bolts return home Saturday to host the Peoria Rivermen.
Catch coverage on 44News.
February 23rd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports
JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”