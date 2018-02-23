44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Thunderbolts Drop Twelve Straight

Evansville Thunderbolts Drop Twelve Straight

February 23rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Evansville Thunderbolts fall to the Macon Mayhem in overtime with a 3-2 loss.

The Bolts return home Saturday to host the Peoria Rivermen.

Catch coverage on 44News.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.