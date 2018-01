The Evansville Thunderbolts beat the Birmingham Bulls 4-1 Friday at the Ford Center. Two of the Bolts’ goals come from Dave Williams.

The Bolts, sitting in third across the SPHL standings, host the Bulls again Saturday for Star Wars Night at 7:15 p.m.



