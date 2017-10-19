44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Thunderbolt Cory Melkert Joins 44News This Morning

October 19th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Evansville Thunderbolt Cory Melkert about this weekend’s season opener at the Ford Center. Tommy Mason and Cory talked about their doppelgangers, Ike Barinholtz and Benjamin Cumberbatch.

And don’t forget 44News is the official TV partner of the Evansville Thunderbolts, which means you can get exclusive deals on Evansville’s hockey team.

It’s simple to sign up, just go to Evansville Thunderbolts and put in the promo code ’44’.

Tickets for Saturday’s home opener to the Thunderbolts game will be $5 until Midnight.

