Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Teenager Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Man With Gun January 22nd, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Police have arrested a 14-year-old who is accused of threatening another induvial with a gun in Evansville.

Police say the incident happened at 8:00PM on January 18th when the victim called 911 saying he had been approached by the suspect near Lincoln and Morton Avenue. The victim told police the 14-year-old put a gun to his back and asked “do you want to get popped tonight?” Police say the victim was able to run away and eventually contact law enforcement.

Police say a responding officer saw the suspect close to the scene of the crime and attempted to stop him. Police say the suspect ran but was caught after a brief chase. Officers recovered two handguns and determined they were both replica guns.

The 14-year-old was placed in the Youth Care Center and charged with felony intimidation with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

