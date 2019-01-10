Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Teen With Murder Charge Takes Plea Deal January 10th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The prosecutor’s office offers a plea agreement to a 16-year-old charged with murder. Jahkei Mitchell is one of two teens charged in connection with Kevin Colon’s death.

Colon died outside of Sam’s Food Mart in July after being shot. Court documents show Mitchell entered a plea agreement Thursday.

As part of the agreement, a murder charge and a firearm offense will be dropped.

Mitchell’s sentencing is set for February 14th in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

A second teen, Paris Cornell, is also charged in Colon’s death.

Cornell is set to go to trial in March.

