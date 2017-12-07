Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Teen Shot In Foot Following Alleged Attempted Robbery December 7th, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating a crime that left a teenager shot in the foot. It happened in the 1500 block of Savannah Drive yesterday afternoon.

The victim says two men, wearing hoodies, tried to rob him while he was letting a couple other guys out the front door.

During an altercation, the teen was shot. The victim said the suspects took off running and he called for help.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Evansville Police.

