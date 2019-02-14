Evansville Teen Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Robbery Charge

Jahkei Mitchell who accepted a plea deal to a robbery charge has been sentenced to three years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, a murder charge and a firearm offense were dismissed.

Mitchell is one of two teens charged in connection with Kevin Colon’s death. Colon died outside of Sam’s Food Mart in July after being shot. According to court records, Colon was trying to buy drugs from the teenagers.

The second teen, Paris Cornell, is also charged in Colon’s death.

Cornell is set to go to trial in March.

