Evansville Teen Sentenced for March 2016 Shooting

February 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville teen is sentenced for aggravated battery for a March 2016 shooting. 18-year-old Shadavian Orquon Yard-Daniel is sentenced to 16 years behind bars.

Detectives with the Evansville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on March 27, 2016 at a gas station at Washington and Kentucky. They say surveillance video from the gas station led to Yard-Daniel’s arrest.

Last month, Shadavian Yard-Daniel pled guilty to aggravated battery in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

