Evansville Teen Injured Following ATV Accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ATV accident resulting in a teenage girl being injured. This happening near River Road just West of Petersburg.

17-year-old Baylee Coffman of Evansville was ejected from an ATV that rolled on its side. 18-year-old Jacob Rice of Petersburg was operating his ATV when it rolled on its side but he was able to turn it back over without injury.

Coffman suffered significant injuries and was life-flighted to an Evansville hospital. Neither Coffman or Rice were wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

