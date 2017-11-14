Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Teen Indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Murder has Sentence Reduced November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville teen originally indicted for conspiracy to commit murder has her sentence reduced. Danilyn Grossman was sentenced to five years behind bars, but a court reduced the sentence to two years.

Grossman was convicted of conspiring to lure Javion Wilson to an area near Michigan Street and second avenue in November of 2015. Wilson was later shot and killed there.

Grossman pleaded guilty to the charges against her, but she was 17 at the time of the crime. She said at the time of the trial she was scared and didn’t give an accurate testimony.

Grossman refused to be represented by a lawyer in the trial.

