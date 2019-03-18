Evansville Teen Facing Murder Charge Appears in Court

In Vanderburgh County, a 16-year old is on trial for murder. Paris Cornell is accused of killing Kevin Colon in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Market on Washington Avenue in Evansville.

Cornell was 15 at the time. He faces at least four charges in connection to the incident ranging from armed robbery to murder.

Last month, 16-year-old Jahkei Mitchell was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in Colon’s death.

According to police, Colon was trying to buy drugs from the two teens when he was shot.

Those records also show most of the incident was caught on surveillance video although the actual shooting was not.

