Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Teen Accused of Murder Appears in Court September 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A 16-year-old charged in connection to a July murder faced a judge Thursday in Vanderburgh County. Paris Cornell is accused of killing Kevin Colon July 18th in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Market on Washington Avenue in Evansville.

Authorities say Cornell was 15 at the time. The court entered a preliminary not guilty plea on Cornell’s behalf. He faces at least four charges in connection to the incident ranging from armed robbery to murder.

16-year-old Jahkei Mitchell is also accused of murder and attempted murder in Colon’s death. According to police, Colon was trying to buy drugs from the two teens when he was shot.

Those records also show most of the incident was caught on surveillance video although the actual shooting was not.

Cornell is due back in court October 18th he is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments