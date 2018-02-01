Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Team Competing In Midwest Regional STEM Contest February 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

One Evansville school is competing in a regional competition this weekend. Southern Indiana Career and Technology Center is one of six teams from Indiana competing in the 2018 Midwest Regionals of the Phoenix Contact Nanoline Contest.

Each team will present their projects on Saturday, February 3rd in Knoy Hall of Technology at Purdue University.

Teams will showcase the students’ skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by designing and building a working automation system.

Judging will begin at 9 a.m. and the public is invited at 11:30 a.m. to view the projects. The awards presentation will be held at 1 p.m. in the Wetherill Laboratory of Chemistry building.

This contest allows teams to build any type of automated system they choose.

Judges will pick two or three teams to advance to a national competition on February 17th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Other schools competing in this regional contest include Benton Central High School in Oxford, Walker Career Center in Indianapolis, Porter County Career Center in Valparaiso, and Carroll High School in Fort Wayne.

