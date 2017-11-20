44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union Donates more than $40,000 to United Way

November 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Teacher’s Federal Credit Union presented a gift to the United Way. The total goal was $25,000, but the credit union and its employees presented a check totaling $44,625.

The United Way said its thankful to see the community effort and support.

Amy Canterbury said, “It’s really warming to see an entire company to come together for the community. They do want to see a thriving community if Southwest Indiana.”

43% of the donation was made up of employee contributions.

