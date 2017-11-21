44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Teachers Association Ratifies New Contract

November 21st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The members of the Evansville Teachers Association have ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

The two-year agreement includes base salary increases that will be added to teachers’ base salaries.

ETA president Michael Rust said he believes this agreement “Captures the maximum available dollars for our members given the parameters of state statute for bargaining and available funding”.

The EVSC School Board was expected to hear the tentative agreement at its meeting Tuesday night

