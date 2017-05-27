Evansville Symphonic Band to Open 70TH Season

If you love great music, Evansville Symphonic Band should be on you calendar for the first, second and third Sunday nights in June.

They will continue a 70 year tradition, offering concerts with 55 local professional musicians at Evansville Central High School Auditorium.

The 70th season will feature solo artists from the are under the headline “Showcasing our Own” beginning at 7P.M.

The Evansville Symphonic Band is also excited to announce a new event this year “Side-By-Side Jazz” on June 25TH at Central High School auditorium.

The ESB Big Band and the group Youth Jazz will team up to present classic and contemporary jazz plus Big Band favorites.

All four concerts are free and open to the public. If you would like to donate to keep the concerts going you can do by going to their website at EvansvilleSymphonicBand.org

