Evansville Students Showcase Artwork at Penny Lane Coffee House

Students Showcase Artwork at Penny Lane Coffee House January 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Penny Lane Coffee House is hosting an art show to raise money for special needs students at West Terrace Elementary. Artwork by students in the life skills class has been on display at Penny Lane all month, and tonight a reception is being held.

The money raised will allow students to take the life skills they’re learning in class and apply it to the real world through field trips and outings important to the students’ social development.

Jennifer Bennett, Terrace Elementary School Life Skills Teacher, said, “We’re having a silent auction with the paintings so you can donate money, bid on a painting that you want, and then at the end of the month we’re going to draw winners for those. Penny Lane will be open. We’ll have refreshments…snacks and refreshments for people.”

The art show will be at Penny Lane from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be snacks, coffee, and you can even meet the artists.

