Evansville Students Participate In National Walkout Day

National Walkout Day is happening throughout the country. High School students in Evansville joined in with thousands of other students across the nation during those 17 minutes of solidarity. Students across the nation are demanding new gun laws and remembering the 17 students who died last month in Parkland, Florida.

North High School Students took the National Walkout Day a step further by creating t-shirts with proceeds going to Marshall County High School in Kentucky.

“I think everything in the EVSC went very well I think a large credit a large part of that credit goes to the students you know high school students are mature,” Jason Woebkenberg said, “They are well spoken, they are our next generation of leaders and I think it will serve all of us well to listen and because of that we kind of put the ball in their court so to speak and let them take the lead in this. I think they demonstrated to us today how positive of a message they can send.”

EVSC officials say about half of North High School students participated in the walkout.

Comments

comments